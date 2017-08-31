Ajax Cape Town have signed Orlando Pirates and SA Under-20 centreback Tercious Malepe on loan as the deadline day transfer window heats up.

Platinum Stars have also confirmed the loan signing of striker Bongi Ntuli for a third season from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ajax posted on their website: “Ajax Cape Town can officially confirm that Tercious Malepe has joined the club on a season-long loan deal‚ from Absa Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.

“Malepe is a full South African International having represented Bafana Bafana at the 2016 and 2017 COSAFA Cup tournament.

"He was also part of Stuart Baxter’s squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers‚ alongside new teammates Masilake Phohlongo and Roscoe Pietersen.

“Furthermore‚ the 20-year-old has played for South Africa at U20 & U23 level‚ having captained his country at both the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia and the U20 FIFA World Cup in South Korea earlier this year – playing alongside Urban Warriors midfielder Grant Margeman on both occasions.”