The deadline day transfer window heats up
Ajax Cape Town have signed Orlando Pirates and SA Under-20 centreback Tercious Malepe on loan as the deadline day transfer window heats up.
Platinum Stars have also confirmed the loan signing of striker Bongi Ntuli for a third season from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ajax posted on their website: “Ajax Cape Town can officially confirm that Tercious Malepe has joined the club on a season-long loan deal‚ from Absa Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.
“Malepe is a full South African International having represented Bafana Bafana at the 2016 and 2017 COSAFA Cup tournament.
"He was also part of Stuart Baxter’s squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers‚ alongside new teammates Masilake Phohlongo and Roscoe Pietersen.
“Furthermore‚ the 20-year-old has played for South Africa at U20 & U23 level‚ having captained his country at both the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia and the U20 FIFA World Cup in South Korea earlier this year – playing alongside Urban Warriors midfielder Grant Margeman on both occasions.”
Platinum Stars have once again secured the loan of former AmaZulu striker Ntuli from Sundowns.
Stars posted on their official Twitter page: “"We are delighted to announce the signing on Bongi Ntuli on a loan deal.”
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Donald Mokondelela‚ who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chippa United‚ and released by Bucs this off-season‚ has reportedly joined Polokwane City on a 3-year deal.
Baroka FC have bought forward Rhulani Sidumo‚ who scored in a 2-1 Nedbank Cup defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in April‚ from ABC Motsepe League Acornbush United.
Mamelodi Sundowns have loaned Ntandoyenkosi Ngubane to First Division Mthatha Bucks.
- TimesLIVE
