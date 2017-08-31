It usually differs from year to year.

Transfer deadline day at the Premier Soccer League’s headquarters in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ can either be a frenetic hive of activity or something of a damp squib.

It depends on how many desperate clubs are out there‚ seeking to finish the business of buying and selling before the door shuts on the movement of players.

On Thursday August 31, the last day of the latest transfer window and the major focus is on what Mamelodi Sundowns are going to do.

Pitso Mosimane‚ coach of the big spending club‚ has made it clear he needs a goal scoring addition to complete his list of new season purchases and the weekend transfer request handed in by SuperSport United’s Jeremy Brockie plus the ‘want-away’ attitude of Lebogang Manyama at Cape Town City cannot be coincidental.