After flying in Portugal‚ Zungu may face grim relegation battle in France

Bongani Zungu’s deadline day switch to the French Ligue 1 has seen him sign for Amiens Sporting Club‚ a team that won promotion to the top-flight at the end of last season.

Zungu has swapped the fourth-best team in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season‚ Vitoria Guimaraes‚ and Uefa Champions League football‚ for what could turn out to be a relegation battle in France‚ but the lure of playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues proved too good to turn down.

Amiens are a little-heralded side from the northern French city of the same name that is close to Lebo Mothiba at second-tier Valenciennes. French president Emmanuel Macron is from the tiny city of Amiens‚ 120 km north of Paris‚ population some 140 000.