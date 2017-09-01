Bongani Zungu’s transfer to French Ligue 1 side Amiens was tight‚ but has been confirmed.

Zungu’s agent‚ Steve Kapeluschnik‚ raced against time to agree personal terms between his player and Amiens late on Thursday night‚ and have the paperwork done while Zungu was in Cape Verde for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

With Zungu’s now-previous club in Portugal‚ Vitoria Guiamaraes‚ and Amiens having agreed on the deal‚ Zungu apparently waited at the team hotel’s reception for the documents to arrive so he could sign on the dotted line.

After the deal was concluded at apparently around 11pm South African and French time‚ pictures were posted of a pleased‚ broadly-grinning Zungu by travelling South African journalists in Praia.