Leonardo Castro has been registered as one of Mamelodi Sundowns’ five foreign players for their 2017-18 season.

Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila will be registered once their South African permanent residence‚ which Sundowns have applied for‚ is passed.

It appears Castro‚ Ngele and Malajila were held onto during the transfer window‚ which closed at midnight on Thursday‚ as bargaining chips as Downs attempted to sign Jeremy Brockie from SuperSport United and Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City.

But those attempts met a brick wall from both clubs and all three will be part of Downs coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans.

Ngele and Malajila were recalled from their year’s loan winning the Absa Premiership title and MTN8 trophy at Bidvest Wits last season.