Kaizer Chiefs’ management and technical team are satisfied with the club’s activity in the transfer market but are still in the hunt for a top quality striker to bolster their attack‚ the club said on Friday.

Chiefs were notable by their absence at the Premier Soccer League offices on transfer deadline day on August 31 as some rival club officials scrambled for last-minute signings as the midnight cut-off loomed.

Amakhosi‚ though‚ appear so satisfied with their squad and signings that they released a press release to that effect on Friday.

Amakhosi’s football manger Bobby Motaung insisted he was satisfied with Chiefs’ transfer window activity‚ which has been met with skepticism from the club’s supporters‚ especially with coach Steve Komphela’s team starting 2017-18 with no win in three matches.