Chiefs have a squad that will be 'fiercely competitive'‚ says Bobby Motaung

01 September 2017 - 13:35 By Tiisetso Malepa
A file photo of Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela (l) and Football Manager Bobby Motaung during the 2016 Carling Black Label Champion Cup match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ management and technical team are satisfied with the club’s activity in the transfer market but are still in the hunt for a top quality striker to bolster their attack‚ the club said on Friday.

Chiefs were notable by their absence at the Premier Soccer League offices on transfer deadline day on August 31 as some rival club officials scrambled for last-minute signings as the midnight cut-off loomed.

Amakhosi‚ though‚ appear so satisfied with their squad and signings that they released a press release to that effect on Friday.

Amakhosi’s football manger Bobby Motaung insisted he was satisfied with Chiefs’ transfer window activity‚ which has been met with skepticism from the club’s supporters‚ especially with coach Steve Komphela’s team starting 2017-18 with no win in three matches.

Motaung said that the club are still lining up a free agent striker to sign outside the transfer window.

“Our search for a formidable striker does not end with the window period closure – we will cast our net far and wide and will not stop searching until we find our man‚” Motaung was quoted as saying.

While Amakhosi’s trophy-hungry supporters vented frustrations on social media on Thursday‚ as Chiefs made no appearance at the PSL's offices in Parktown‚ at what they perceive as the club's lack of ambition in the transfer market‚ Motaung moved to allay their fears.

The club official responsible for player signings said the acquisitions that Chiefs have made so far will help the club “compete fiercely in the 2017/18 season to build on the tradition of winning silverware the club has enjoyed over the years”.

“We have been listening to our supporters and we hear their voices. We acknowledge their role and need to know that we are united in this battle of bringing the glory days back‚” Motaung added.

Amakhosi did not sign a striker in this transfer window‚ having brought in defenders Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United and Teenage Hadebe from Zimbabwe's Chicken Inn.

Attacking midfielders Bongolwethu Jayiya joined from Cape Town City and Dumisani Zuma from Bloemfontein Celtic

Embattled head coach Komphela said last weekend‚ after a 2-1‚ 10-man league defeat at home against SuperSport United‚ that he is still in search for a striker.

Komphela had said that Chiefs had a striker lined up‚ but if they were unable to tie up that candidate within the transfer window there were also free agent options the club would pursue.

“If not‚ there’s going to be someone who’s good enough‚ who’s got his clearance with him – even after the 31st‚” Komphela said then.

Chiefs also announced the promotion of four players from their development ranks during the off-season.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and three midfielders – Khotso Malope‚ Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo – have been officially incorporated into the senior team.

- TimesLIVE

