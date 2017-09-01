Mbappe joins PSG but other deals collapse in record transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain signed teenage star Kylian Mbappe in a deal that could make him the second most expensive player in history, but the record-breaking transfer window closed in England late Thursday without moves for big names including Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Premier League clubs spent a record £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.5 billion euros) in the transfer window, capped by a final day splurge of £210 million, cementing its position as Europe's richest league.

But the most eye-catching deal of the day saw 18-year-old Mbappe join PSG on a season-long loan less than a month after the club rocked world football by signing Brazilian superstar Neymar in a world record 222 million euro ($264 million) deal.

Mbappe is expected to sign a permanent contract for 180 million euros next year in a move designed to prevent PSG falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Europe's governing body are however set to scrutinise the deal.