Soccer

Panagiotis Retsos lost to Bafana after he makes his Greece debut

01 September 2017 - 11:32 By Nick Said
South African-born Greek based player Panagiotis Retsos in action on 7 August 2017.
South African-born Greek based player Panagiotis Retsos in action on 7 August 2017.
Image: Panagiotis Retsos via Facebook

Stuart Baxter can chalk off one of the overseas-based players he was targeting for Bafana Bafana after highly-rated teenager Panagiotis Retsos made his debut for Greece on Thursday night.

That will now make the Johannesburg-born defender ineligible for South Africa as Fifa rules state that players cannot switch allegiances once they have played senior international football.

It marked a tumultuous 24 hours for Retsos‚ who the day before had become the most expensive player ever to leave the Greek league when he signed for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth R350-million.

The 19-year-old was seen as one of Greece’s rising stars‚ but Baxter did make contact with the defender last month to see whether he would be interested in representing South Africa instead.

Sundowns’ attempt to nab Aubrey Ngoma fails at the 11th hour

Mamelodi Sundowns’ attempt to sign Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City literally failed past the 11th hour.
Sport
48 minutes ago

Brazil on top as Chile, Argentina struggle in World Cup qualifiers

Philippe Coutinho shrugged off his transfer disappointment with a goal as Brazil beat Ecuador to guarantee top spot in South America's 2018 World Cup ...
Sport
1 hour ago

It was immediately clear that it was always going to be a tough ask to persuade Retsos that his future lay with Bafana‚ and that door has now been shut permanently.

Retsos‚ usually a centreback‚ made his Greece debut at right-back and helped the side keep a clean sheet as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 home draw by Estonia in their World Cup qualifier.

Greece remain in second place in their pool and are unlikely to catch rampant Belgium at the top‚ meaning at best they will qualify for the European playoffs in November.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ attempt to nab Aubrey Ngoma fails at the 11th hour Soccer
  2. Brazil on top as Chile, Argentina struggle in World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  3. Federer, Nadal battle through at US Open, women's draw takes hit Sport
  4. Panagiotis Retsos lost to Bafana after he makes his Greece debut Soccer
  5. Bongani Zungu grinning in Cape Verde after big transfer to France Soccer

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Hippos Come to Rescue Wildebeest from Crocodile

Related articles

  1. Sundowns’ attempt to nab Aubrey Ngoma fails at the 11th hour Soccer
  2. Brazil on top as Chile, Argentina struggle in World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  3. Bongani Zungu grinning in Cape Verde after big transfer to France Soccer
  4. Cape Verde game could make or break SA's World Cup campaign Soccer
  5. Ajax Amsterdam sign Cape Town teenagers Soccer
  6. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
  7. Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal Soccer
  8. Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens Soccer
  9. SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer ... Soccer
  10. Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer
X