Panagiotis Retsos lost to Bafana after he makes his Greece debut

Stuart Baxter can chalk off one of the overseas-based players he was targeting for Bafana Bafana after highly-rated teenager Panagiotis Retsos made his debut for Greece on Thursday night.

That will now make the Johannesburg-born defender ineligible for South Africa as Fifa rules state that players cannot switch allegiances once they have played senior international football.

It marked a tumultuous 24 hours for Retsos‚ who the day before had become the most expensive player ever to leave the Greek league when he signed for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth R350-million.

The 19-year-old was seen as one of Greece’s rising stars‚ but Baxter did make contact with the defender last month to see whether he would be interested in representing South Africa instead.