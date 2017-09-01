Soccer

Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving: reports

01 September 2017 - 14:33 By AFP
Everton's new signing, English striker Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt after giving a press conference at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017, following his move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, whose move comes after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying striker Romelu Lukaku, will hope the switch revives his international career.
Everton's new signing, English striker Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt after giving a press conference at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017, following his move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, whose move comes after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying striker Romelu Lukaku, will hope the switch revives his international career.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported Friday.

The BBC said 31-year-old Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, on Thursday night.

Rooney was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in Alderley Edge earlier that day.

Mbappe joins PSG but other deals collapse in record transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain signed teenage star Kylian Mbappe in a deal that could make him the second most expensive player in history, but the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Rooney, England's all-time record goal-scorer, announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Chiefs have a squad that will be 'fiercely competitive'‚ says Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs’ management and technical team are satisfied with the club’s activity in the transfer market but are still in the hunt for a top ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Rooney re-joined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Rooney scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, with the forward on target last month in a 1-0 win over Stoke City and again in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Most read

  1. Williams‚ Manyama start for Bafana Bafana in huge Cape Verde clash Soccer
  2. Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving, police confirm Soccer
  3. All the PSL signings‚ club by club Soccer
  4. Chiefs have a squad that will be 'fiercely competitive'‚ says Bobby Motaung Soccer
  5. After flying in Portugal‚ Zungu may face grim relegation battle in France Soccer

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent

Related articles

  1. Chiefs have a squad that will be 'fiercely competitive'‚ says Bobby Motaung Soccer
  2. Mbappe joins PSG but other deals collapse in record transfer window Soccer
  3. Castro‚ Ngele and Malajila all Sundowns players after window shuts Soccer
  4. Panagiotis Retsos lost to Bafana after he makes his Greece debut Soccer
  5. Sundowns’ attempt to nab Aubrey Ngoma fails at the 11th hour Soccer
  6. Brazil on top as Chile, Argentina struggle in World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  7. Bongani Zungu grinning in Cape Verde after big transfer to France Soccer
  8. Cape Verde game could make or break SA's World Cup campaign Soccer
  9. Ajax Amsterdam sign Cape Town teenagers Soccer
  10. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
X