Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving, police confirm

01 September 2017 - 15:20 By AFP
This file photo taken on August 17, 2017 shows Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney warming up ahead of the UEFA Europa League playoff round, first leg football match between Everton and Hajduk Split at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 17, 2017. Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on September 1, 2017. The BBC said Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, on August 31.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of Friday.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am (0100GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle," said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday, August 31.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Mbappe joins PSG but other deals collapse in record transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain signed teenage star Kylian Mbappe in a deal that could make him the second most expensive player in history, but the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Rooney re-joined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season after a successful 13-year spell at Premier League rivals Manchester United.

He has seemed rejuventated by the move to the Liverpool-based club and scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, a 1-0 win over Stoke City and a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

