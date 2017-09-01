Williams‚ Manyama start for Bafana Bafana in huge Cape Verde clash

Ronwen Williams will start for a Bafana Bafana lineup deprived by injury of goalkeepers in Friday night’s hugely-crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in Praia.

The 25-year-old SuperSport United goalkeeper‚ who has just four international caps‚ has been thrust into the spotlight by the injuries to Bafana No.1 Itumeleng Khune and No.2 Darren Keet.

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter might been tempted to opt for the more experienced new Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.