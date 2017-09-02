Bafana Bafana started well‚ but froze after Cape Verde equalised in the South Africans’ disappointing 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Praia on Friday night‚ said national team coach Stuart Baxter.

South Africa controlled the opening phase of the game‚ taking a 14th-minute lead when Tokelo Rantie was allowed space to use his pace and ghost through and score.

The South Africans then‚ instead of pressing the advantage‚ lost their nerve in an all-too familiar fashion in a match that could have put them firmly in control of Group D‚ against a team who had lost both their opening games.

“We knew when we came here that there were natural difficulties with this game” Baxter said in his post-match press conference.

“One‚ when I watched Cape Verde's other games against Burkina Faso and Senegal‚ apart from moments where Cape Verde switched off‚ they had been close games. So we knew that this was not a bad team.

“Secondly the (artificial) pitch is not the easiest to play on. And this was maybe Cape Verde's last chance to pick up points that could maybe lead to somewhere.