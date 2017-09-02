SA slip up in Cape Verde: Bafana Bafana player ratings

Bafana Bafana have slipped to a dismal 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in Praia that has put a dent in their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After the highs of the away win in Nigeria in June‚ the team has been brought down to earth with a bump.

TimesLIVE rates the performances of the players in their disappointing defeat on Friday.

RONWEN WILLIAMS – 4

Williams is a fine goalkeeper but seems to go to pieces when he puts on a national team jersey. Will feel he should have saved the penalty and also spilled an easy catch that almost got Cape Verde in for a third. Did make one good save in the second period‚ but fair to say Bafana missed the presence of Itumeleng Khune. Improved in the second half.

RAMAHLWE MPHAHLELE – 7

One of the few who can hold his head up high‚ he did his defensive duties well and also put in a number of tantalising crosses from the full-back position.

ERIC MATHOHO – 3

Missed his clearance for the first goal‚ was skinned by Ryan Mendes putting Furman under pressure for the penalty and then received a red card for a petulant kick out at an opponent. Just about as poor a performance as we have seen from Mathoho‚ who was also sent off in his last game for Kaizer Chiefs for a clumsy tackle on Bradley Grobler.