Baxter won't entertain talk of Bafana failing to qualify for Soccer World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will not entertain negative talk of South Africa once again failing to qualify for the Soccer World Cup.

The South Africans find themselves on the back foot after their disappointing 2-1 away defeat to minnows Cape Verde on Friday night.

But Bafana have a chance to make amends against the same opposition in the return 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night (7pm).

Baxter has backed his charges to bounce back from the disappointment and will not entertain any thoughts that Bafana may once again fail to qualify for the global showpiece.