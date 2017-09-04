Benni McCarthy’s dream start to his tenure with Cape Town City will face more stern tests over the next three matches.

McCarthy has won four from four since replacing Eric Tinkler in the hot-seat‚ including a pair of 1-0 victories over MTN8 and league champions BidVest Wits.

They will face Wits again in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ before tackling both Soweto giants in the league directly after.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates may not be the forces of old‚ but their scalps would still be a notable feather in the cap of young coach McCarthy‚ who says his team is benefiting from the freedom he affords them on the pitch.

And he adds that his technical team‚ which includes assistant coach Ian Taylor and goalkeeper coach Calvin Marlin‚ have also had a large part to play in their fine start to the campaign.

“We are all young guys and we are ambitious‚ our approach with the players is completely … I won’t say chillaxing‚ but we are not marshalling them with a big cane behind‚" he said.