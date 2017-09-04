Atouba's expect to receive work permit before Saturday

Maritzburg United are confident of receiving a work permit for Cameroon international Yazid Atouba before Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal second leg tie against SuperSport United‚ handing coach Fadlu Davids a new option in his planning for the key game.

The signing of the 24-year-old striker is something of a coup for the KwaZulu-Natal club‚ who had been tracking the player for several months and worked out a deal with him when he played for AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo against Mamelodi Sundowns in the African Champions League in Pretoria in July.

He was registered on deadline day last week but Maritzburg now await the work permit before they can field him.

The club are seeking to win a first-ever cup final place as they take a 1-1 score from the first leg in Pretoria into Saturday night’s return match at the Harry Gwala Stadium.