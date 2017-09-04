Bafana Bafana will hope that Burkina Faso and Senegal play to a second draw within the space of four days in Ouagadougou on Tuesday night.

Even then‚ the permutations‚ even with a South African win over Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ rely on a number of factors going their way should Bafana want to reach the 2018 Russia World Cup.

South Africa need to recover against Cape Verde from their poor‚ 10-man loss against the islanders in Praia on Friday night.

Before that defeat Bafana were hoping that a win in Praia‚ then again in Durban‚ would see them needing another victory at home against Burkina Faso on October 7 that would have left their tough final away match against Senegal on November 11 irrelevant.

That match being irrelevant is now unlikely after South Africa lost 2-1 in Praia.