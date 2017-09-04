Soccer

Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in Durban

04 September 2017 - 15:54 By Tiyani Mabasa
Stuart Baxter. File photo
Stuart Baxter. File photo
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is not one to count his chickens before they hatch and has urged the nation to do the same as the team battles for a place in next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

"We need to be here and now‚ very present and in those terms‚ you are correct it's an important game‚” he said. The former England U19 mentor also scoffed at a query about how many points Bafana would need to get to Russia and insisted that he's not going to get ahead of himself by counting the points that are not in the bag. “I've got no idea my friend‚ I've got no idea. I mean‚ football is so strange.

"You can do your mathematical estimations and then you say you don't need that‚ you do need that and then you don't and then you do.

"You drive yourself a little bit crazy. So I'm not one of those coaches that start working out (a points tally) before the fact‚” Baxter stated. “It's about taking every game as it comes‚” he added.

Most read

  1. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  2. Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France Soccer
  3. Sharks need to cut out numerous turnovers Rugby
  4. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
  5. Gibson won't have much time to settle into SA job Cricket

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X