Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is not one to count his chickens before they hatch and has urged the nation to do the same as the team battles for a place in next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

"We need to be here and now‚ very present and in those terms‚ you are correct it's an important game‚” he said. The former England U19 mentor also scoffed at a query about how many points Bafana would need to get to Russia and insisted that he's not going to get ahead of himself by counting the points that are not in the bag. “I've got no idea my friend‚ I've got no idea. I mean‚ football is so strange.

"You can do your mathematical estimations and then you say you don't need that‚ you do need that and then you don't and then you do.

"You drive yourself a little bit crazy. So I'm not one of those coaches that start working out (a points tally) before the fact‚” Baxter stated. “It's about taking every game as it comes‚” he added.