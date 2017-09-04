Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France
Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is looking forward to making a big splash in France's Ligue 1 after joining newly promoted Amiens SC a few days ago.
The 24-year-old Zungu is with Bafana in Durban and he is still floating on a cloud after joining newly promoted Amiens SC after a year with Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.
“I was told the team is very ambitious and they made good signings. They convinced me with the signings they made‚” said Zungu‚ who signed on the dotted line while in camp with Bafana in Cape Verde.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder moved from a stable club – Guimaraes finished fourth in Portugal last season - to unfamiliar territory in Northern France. He had for the past few months been linked with Portuguese giants Benfica and even though he doesn't know why the move didn't materialise‚ he's more than happy with his new challenge.
“Well‚ I was expecting a month back that something big might come and maybe (Guimaraes) know why it didn't happen‚" he said.
"But on the last day they decided to accept the deal from France.
"For me‚ I was happy because I spoke to the guys there.
“I obviously have to go there and do what I did in Portugal.
"I have to adapt and there's no time‚ the league has already started.
"I don't doubt that I will do well.
"I'm not scared of challenges and I'm confident that I will do well.”
Turning to the assignment at hand in Durban‚ Zungu was adamant that Bafana would turn the tables on Cape Verde in Tuesday's crunch 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier and atone for the unexpected 2-1 defeat in Praia.
The return leg is set for Moses Mabhida Stadium and Zungu said they are all raring to go.
“We have more quality than Cape Verde‚ but it showed (in the first match) that in football you have to be humble and we were humbled‚” said Zungu‚ who has 22 Bafana caps.
“The coach showed us our mistakes and some of us didn't come to the party.
"We need to step up and make sure that we win here tomorrow‚”.
A win for Bafana over the “Blue Sharks” will see them move to the summit and staying there will depend on the result between Burkina Faso and Senegal on Wednesday in Group D's other fixture.
