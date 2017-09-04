Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is looking forward to making a big splash in France's Ligue 1 after joining newly promoted Amiens SC a few days ago.

The 24-year-old Zungu is with Bafana in Durban and he is still floating on a cloud after joining newly promoted Amiens SC after a year with Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

“I was told the team is very ambitious and they made good signings. They convinced me with the signings they made‚” said Zungu‚ who signed on the dotted line while in camp with Bafana in Cape Verde.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder moved from a stable club – Guimaraes finished fourth in Portugal last season - to unfamiliar territory in Northern France. He had for the past few months been linked with Portuguese giants Benfica and even though he doesn't know why the move didn't materialise‚ he's more than happy with his new challenge.