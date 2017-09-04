South Africa’s World Cup hopes were handed a massive blow with defeat in Praia on Friday night but a goalless draw in Saturday’s other Group D match between Senegal and Burkina Faso is a result that Bafana Bafana supporters can take heart from.

Although Senegal started the latest round of fixtures one point behind Burkina and South Africa in the standings‚ they were the fancied team in the group with an impressive squad of players from clubs in the English premier league‚ Italy’s Serie A and in France’s top flight.

On Saturday night they were heavily fancied at home against Burkina but were held to a goalless draw in the best possible result from a South African perspective.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday‚ this time in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou‚ kicking off some 90 minutes after South Africa begin their bid for rehabilitation at home to the Cape Verdians at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.