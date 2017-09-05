Bafana Bafana face the embarrassing prospect of playing their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in front of a near empty Moses Mabhida Stadium after it emerged on Tuesday that ticket sales to the encounter have been selling at a slow pace.

Bafana host Cape Verde on Tuesday night in a must-win World Cup qualifier that would ordinarily capture the imagination of the public.

But the fans in Durban have not exactly been beating a path to the ticking office door‚ perhaps still stung by Bafana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the first game in Praia on Friday.

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said he did not have the latest ticket figures but according to reports‚ just over 10 000 had been purchased by Tuesday afternoon.

Mazibuko insisted that there was nothing to worry about as football fans in KwaZulu-Natal have a penchant for buying tickets late.

“Statistics tell me that more than 66% of tickets to Bafana Bafana matches get sold on match day and I am not too worried‚" Mazibuko said.

"I am confident that we will get a decent crowd even though it will not be a full house.”

- TimesLIVE