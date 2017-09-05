Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made five changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Cape Verde last Friday for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup return leg qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm).

His place has been taken by Morgan Gould‚ who will be making his 28th appearance for the senior national team. In other changes‚ goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has made way for Wayne Sandilands.

Williams conceded two‚ but none were his fault as the first was a deflected goal and the second a penalty.

But there were times when he looked a bit shaky in last Friday's encounter like when he fumbled a cross that could have resulted in a goal.