Soccer

Baxter makes five changes to Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Cape Verde

05 September 2017 - 16:52 By Tiyani Mabasa in Durban
Bafana Bafana are in Cape Verde for the first game on 1 September 2017‚ before they host their opponents in Durban four days later.
Bafana Bafana are in Cape Verde for the first game on 1 September 2017‚ before they host their opponents in Durban four days later.
Image: Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made five changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Cape Verde last Friday for Tuesday night's 2018 World Cup return leg qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm).

His place has been taken by Morgan Gould‚ who will be making his 28th appearance for the senior national team. In other changes‚ goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has made way for Wayne Sandilands.

Williams conceded two‚ but none were his fault as the first was a deflected goal and the second a penalty.

But there were times when he looked a bit shaky in last Friday's encounter like when he fumbled a cross that could have resulted in a goal.

Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde

If you were a betting man‚ you would probably give Bafana Bafana a straight win over Cape Verde in Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier at Moses ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Left-back Tebogo Langerman‚ who struggled in Praia‚ has been dropped for Sifiso Hlanti.

In midfield‚ Hlompho Kekana has come in for Bongani Zungu‚ who admitted that he wasn't a 100% in the first leg.

The last change is that of Bradley Grobler‚ who takes Lebogang Manyama's place in the line up. Here is how Bafana will line up on Tuesday night.

Bafana starting XI:

Sandilands‚ Mphahlele‚ Hlanti‚ Gould‚ Hlatshwayo (c)‚ Furman‚ Zwane‚ Kekana‚ Grobler‚ Dolly‚ Rantie.

SUBS: Pieterse‚ Williams‚ Daniels‚ Langerman‚ Mobara‚ Claasen‚ Serero‚ Mokotjo‚ Jali‚ Zungu‚ Manyama‚ Tau‚ Erasmus.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Baxter makes five changes to Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Cape Verde Soccer
  2. Bafana face embarrassing possibility of hosting Cape Verde in front of empty ... Soccer
  3. New SA coach Ottis Gibson focused on winning 2019 World Cup Cricket
  4. Proudfoot believes Mtawarira has created the appetite in the Bok team Rugby
  5. SA's No.1 Kevin Anderson up against Querry‚ crowd and history at US Open Sport

Latest Videos

Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Bell on scandal in South Africa - BBC Newsnight
"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient

Related articles

  1. Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde Soccer
  2. Cape Verde coach sings different tune after seeing the Moses Mabhida Stadium ... Soccer
  3. 'Mbazo' is loving it behind the scenes Soccer
  4. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana now praying for lightning to strike twice Soccer
  6. Atouba's expect to receive work permit before Saturday Soccer
  7. Senegal draw came as some comfort to Bafana Soccer
  8. Aaron Mokoena reveals why he loves his new role as Bafana assistant team manager Soccer
  9. Mokotjo explains why he turned down offers from Premier League clubs Soccer
  10. Baxter won't entertain talk of Bafana failing to qualify for Soccer World Cup Soccer
X