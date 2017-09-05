Cape Verde coach sings different tune after seeing the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch

Cape Verde coach Lucio Antunes was in such high spirits after his charges beat Bafana Bafana in Praia last week that he boldly declared they would take six points off the South Africans in the back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers between the two nations.

But that smug amateur clairvoyant has disappeared since Cape Verde arrived in Durban this week and has been replaced by a more cautious Antunes.

The Cape Verde coach admitted that he allowed emotions to get the better of him after they beat Bafana 2-1 in Praia on Friday night.

Speaking through a translator‚ he seemed unimpressed when he saw the thick grass at Moses Mabhida Stadium and he suggested that the surface could affect their plans on Tuesday night.

The first leg was played on an artificial turf in Praia.