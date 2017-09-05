Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde

If you were a betting man‚ you would probably give Bafana Bafana a straight win over Cape Verde in Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and with good reason.

Here are five reasons why Bafana will beat Cape Verde:

1) Moses Mabhida Stadium – Bafana's happy hunting ground

Bafana enjoy playing at this iconic 2010 World Cup venue if past results are anything to go by.

Their last outing here was a 3-1 win over Guinea Bissau in a friendly international in March.

Even if you go back to years gone by‚ Bafana either win or draw in the 85 000-seater stadium.