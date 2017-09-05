Phakamani Mahlambi has come back from his Portuguese trial more worldly from the experience and hungry to transfer what he has learnt back to Bidvest Wits and the PSL‚ his coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Wits’ 19-year-old forward was deemed a future prospect not quite ready yet for football in Portugal after his three-week trial in the off-season at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Hunt said Mahlambi has returned more motivated than discouraged from the experience.

He said the youngster features as much as ever in the coach’s plans‚ starting in Sunday’s second leg of Wits’ MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium‚ where the Clever Boys are at a 1-0 disadvantage from the away leg.