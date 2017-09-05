Soccer

Portuguese club made striker Mahlambi play at right-back for three weeks

05 September 2017 - 15:28 By Marc Strydom
Phakamani Mahlambi of Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on December 19, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Phakamani Mahlambi of Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on December 19, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Phakamani Mahlambi has come back from his Portuguese trial more worldly from the experience and hungry to transfer what he has learnt back to Bidvest Wits and the PSL‚ his coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Wits’ 19-year-old forward was deemed a future prospect not quite ready yet for football in Portugal after his three-week trial in the off-season at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Hunt said Mahlambi has returned more motivated than discouraged from the experience.

He said the youngster features as much as ever in the coach’s plans‚ starting in Sunday’s second leg of Wits’ MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium‚ where the Clever Boys are at a 1-0 disadvantage from the away leg.

Mahlambi quietly returns to SA after trials in Portugal proved unconvincing

Bidvest Wits starlet Phakamani Mahlambi has quietly returned home over the last week after trials at Vitoria Guimaraes proved unconvincing and will ...
Sport
6 days ago

“No‚ he’s OK. He features (in my plans) a lot. I mean he’s a player who’s got great ability. He needs to fulfill that – there’s a lot of work to be done‚” Hunt said on Tuesday.

“But he’s OK. Mentally he’s fine. He’s the same lad that came here two years ago.”

Mahlambi has also been the subject of an approach by Cairo giants Al Ahly‚ a deal which‚ with the Egyptian transfer window only closing on September 14‚ might still go through.

The uncertainty over his future might be a distraction for the teen‚ but Hunt said the experience in Portugal had also given Mahlambi an indication of where his game needs to improve should he eventually aim to move to a good league in Europe.

“That’s why I sent him on the trial – to get a feel of how they do things in a European environment‚” Hunt said.

“The intensity is much more.

"They made him play right-back in the trials.

"And there’s a reason why they do that.

Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy’s dream start to his tenure with Cape Town City will face more stern tests over the next three matches.
Sport
23 hours ago

“He must learn how to defend‚ which is something that is not in his vocabulary or repertoire.

“They made him play right-back for three weeks.

"But those are things players need to understand about defending and all those types of things.

“I always say centrebacks make better strikers and strikers better centrebacks. If you go back to my day‚ Jingles Pereira was the best striker in South Africa.

"He played centreback for Kaizer Chiefs.

“And players need to understand that.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Cricket SA loss is about swings and roundabouts‚ not cricket Cricket
  2. SA's No.1 Kevin Anderson up against Querry‚ crowd and history at US Open Sport
  3. Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies? Rugby
  4. Lionel Messi deal 'signed' by agent, claims Barcelona president Bartomeu Soccer
  5. 'It's good to see South Africans outside the country,' says Bok flank Siya ... Rugby

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg

Related articles

  1. Lionel Messi deal 'signed' by agent, claims Barcelona president Bartomeu Soccer
  2. Banyana Banyana begin bid for fourth Cosafa Women’s Championships title Soccer
  3. Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde Soccer
  4. Cape Verde coach sings different tune after seeing the Moses Mabhida Stadium ... Soccer
  5. 'Mbazo' is loving it behind the scenes Soccer
  6. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  7. Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France Soccer
  8. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
  9. Bafana Bafana now praying for lightning to strike twice Soccer
  10. Atouba's expect to receive work permit before Saturday Soccer
  11. Orlando Pirates player Happy Jele arrested for speeding Soccer
  12. Senegal draw came as some comfort to Bafana Soccer
  13. Aaron Mokoena reveals why he loves his new role as Bafana assistant team manager Soccer
  14. Mokotjo explains why he turned down offers from Premier League clubs Soccer
  15. Football fans' Nazi chants a 'shame on Germany' says Loew Soccer
X