Soccer

World Cup hopes suffer massive blow: Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings

05 September 2017 - 21:43 By Nick Said
Keagan Dolly of South Africa is challenged by Steven Pereira (L) and Ianique dos Santos of Cape Verde during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 05, 2017 in in Durban, South Africa.
Keagan Dolly of South Africa is challenged by Steven Pereira (L) and Ianique dos Santos of Cape Verde during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 05, 2017 in in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

It is hard to pick out star performers in South Africa’s dismal 2-1 home loss to Cape Verde on Tuesday that likely ends their chances of reaching the World Cup in Russia next year.

TimesLIVE rates the Bafana Bafana players in their second successive loss to the west African islanders and one of their more depressing home defeats in the country;s 25-year history.

WAYNE SANDILANDS – 5

Sandilands will not be happy with conceding the Cape Verde opener when he appeared to be wrong-footed by Garry Rodrigues’ free-kick. He had no chance with the second though. Otherwise looked quite assured, but as in Praia, it is clear Bafana missed Itumeleng Khune.

RAMAHLWE MPHAHLELE – 5

Mphahlele got himself into some good positions, but was very disappointing with his delivery. He was also caught out occasionally defensively.

MORGAN GOULD – 6

Strong in the tackle and good in the air, it was fine return to the national side after four years for the 34-year-old. THULANI HLATSHWAYO – 6

A difficult day for the skipper, who tried his hardest to rally his troops. He was caught for pace on occasion, but his reading of the game was good.

SIFISO HLANTI – 6

His strength is getting forward and supplying balls from wide areas and he laid one headed chance on a player for Bradley Grobler.  KEAGAN DOLLY – 6

The most energetic of the South African performers, as in Praia on Friday he always made himself available and worked hard, but was frustrated with his end-product. DEAN FURMAN – 5

Lost the ball too often and was out-muscled on occasion. He failed to command the midfield area like might have been expected, giving Cape Verde too much space to play. Picked up a booking.

HLOMPHO KEKANA – 5

Had some shots on goal from distance and a free-kick that went close in the first half, but failed to have the impact he would have liked. Also picked up a yellow card. Was replaced by Percy Tau with 12 minutes to go.   

THEMBA ZWANE – 6

Showed the best technical application among the South African players and was mostly neat and tidy. Something of a surprise when he was replaced by Lebogang Manyama just before the hour-mark. BRADLEY GROBLER – 5

Was involved in the play and spurned one fine headed chance. Also had to chances on the turn, one saved by the keeper and the other blocked. Looked a bit static up front at times. Replaced by Andile Jali after 65 minutes. TOKELO RANTIE – 5

For the second game running he did not get the service he might have liked, but also did not involve himself in the play as much as he could have. A poor outing by his standards. SUBSTITUTES LEBOGANG MANYAMA – 5

Brought on to change the game, he failed to do so. Looked indecisive and at times wanted too much time on the ball. ANDILE JALI – 6

Came off the bench with 25 minutes to go and added a little bit of industry to the South African midfield. He was rewarded with a consolation goal. PERCY TAU - 6

Given another cameo appearance that did not leave him with much time to make his mark, he was his usual busy self though and pulled Cape Verde defenders out of position. 

 - TimesLIVE 

Most read

  1. Pressure mounts on under-fire Baxter as Bafana World Cup hopes suffer major blow Soccer
  2. World Cup hopes suffer massive blow: Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings Soccer
  3. New SA coach Ottis Gibson focused on winning 2019 World Cup Cricket
  4. Proudfoot believes Mtawarira has created the appetite in the Bok team Rugby
  5. SA's No.1 Kevin Anderson up against Querry‚ crowd and history at US Open Sport

Latest Videos

Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Bell on scandal in South Africa - BBC Newsnight
"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient

Related articles

  1. Pressure mounts on under-fire Baxter as Bafana World Cup hopes suffer major blow Soccer
  2. Bafana face embarrassing possibility of hosting Cape Verde in front of empty ... Soccer
  3. Baxter makes five changes to Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Cape Verde Soccer
  4. Portuguese club made striker Mahlambi play at right-back for three weeks Soccer
  5. Lionel Messi deal 'signed' by agent, claims Barcelona president Bartomeu Soccer
  6. Banyana Banyana begin bid for fourth Cosafa Women’s Championships title Soccer
  7. Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde Soccer
  8. Cape Verde coach sings different tune after seeing the Moses Mabhida Stadium ... Soccer
  9. 'Mbazo' is loving it behind the scenes Soccer
  10. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  11. Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France Soccer
  12. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
  13. Bafana Bafana now praying for lightning to strike twice Soccer
  14. Atouba's expect to receive work permit before Saturday Soccer
  15. Orlando Pirates player Happy Jele arrested for speeding Soccer
  16. Senegal draw came as some comfort to Bafana Soccer
  17. Aaron Mokoena reveals why he loves his new role as Bafana assistant team manager Soccer
  18. Mokotjo explains why he turned down offers from Premier League clubs Soccer
  19. Football fans' Nazi chants a 'shame on Germany' says Loew Soccer
  20. Baxter won't entertain talk of Bafana failing to qualify for Soccer World Cup Soccer
X