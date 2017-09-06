Barcelona president a 'joke', says Brazil and PSG star Neymar

Neymar labelled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a "joke" as the war of words between Barcelona's beleaguered board and the Brazilian star continued on Tuesday.

In interviews with Catalan newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Bartomeu claimed Barca would be better off without Neymar this season following his world record $263.7 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Bartomeu's handling of Barca's haphazard transfer policy being heavily criticised, he described the loss of Neymar as an "opportunity" for Barca to rebuild their midfield rather than pile resources into a superstar front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"The trident was very good but it had its consequences," Bartomeu told Sport.

"It is an opportunity to return to the collective football in the middle of the field, which traditionally was Barca's strength.