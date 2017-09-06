Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde

Gutted! Depressed! These are just some of the emotions that crestfallen South Africans are struggling to deal with after Bafana Bafana rolled over and played dead at Cape Verde's feet in two 2018 World Cup qualifiers they were expected to win.

After beating Bafana 2-1 in Praia last week‚ Cape Verde proved that the result was not a fluke when they wiped the floor with beleaguered coach Stuart Baxter's charges at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

So appalling were Bafana in the two games that their impressive away 2-0 win over Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier three months ago - the first time the South Africans managed to get the better of the Super Eagles in a competitive match - is starting to feel like a dream we all convinced ourselves was real.

As we continue to survey what remains of the wreckage‚ here are five things Baxter got horribly wrong at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night: