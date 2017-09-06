Soccer

Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde

06 September 2017 - 13:53 By Sazi Hadebe
Stuart Baxter coach of South Africa during the World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde on the 05 September 2017 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Stuart Baxter coach of South Africa during the World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde on the 05 September 2017 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Gutted! Depressed! These are just some of the emotions that crestfallen South Africans are struggling to deal with after Bafana Bafana rolled over and played dead at Cape Verde's feet in two 2018 World Cup qualifiers they were expected to win.

After beating Bafana 2-1 in Praia last week‚ Cape Verde proved that the result was not a fluke when they wiped the floor with beleaguered coach Stuart Baxter's charges at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

So appalling were Bafana in the two games that their impressive away 2-0 win over Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier three months ago - the first time the South Africans managed to get the better of the Super Eagles in a competitive match - is starting to feel like a dream we all convinced ourselves was real.

As we continue to survey what remains of the wreckage‚ here are five things Baxter got horribly wrong at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night:

OPINION: Is Baxter still the right man for Bafana or should Safa sack him?

In Nigeria‚ in a tiny room at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium ahead of Bafana Bafana’s June Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo‚ Stuart ...
Sport
4 hours ago

1. Player selection in both matches

Baxter has been accused of favouritism after his over-reliance on his former players at SuperSport United.

And to be ruthlessly honest‚ this points at Baxter not doing enough research on other players available either locally or abroad.

Overseas-based players like Thulani Serero were never used in both matches. Others like Andile Jali‚ Bongani Zungu and Kamohelo Mokotjo got less than 45 minutes on the pitch in both matches.

2. Players minds elsewhere

Players like Lebohang Manyama and Bongani Zungu came into the camp with their minds elsewhere as they were about to clinch deals with new clubs in Europe.

Embattled Bafana coach Baxter hits out at journalists after defeat to Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter usually exudes a calm and collected demeanour but he showed his other side after Bafana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde ...
Sport
5 hours ago

It was Baxter's duty to pick players in the right frame of mind and with no distractions going into these two key qualifiers.

3. He appeared not to know his best starting 11

The fact that Baxter changed Ronwen Williams and installed Wayne Sandilands in goals in the second match speaks volumes about his preferred No2 gloveman in the Bafana goals.

In the absence of the injured Bafana No1 Itumeleng Khune‚ one could also argue that the in-form Shu-Aib Walters could have been called and perhaps given a start in the two games.

There are many other positions that also looked odd‚ with many questioning Baxter’s insistence on starting with Dean Furman in both matches when he had plenty of more industrious and creative midfielders at his disposal.

I’ve never had a more disappointing feeling‚ says Bafana coach Baxter

Stuart Baxter says he is devastated and does not want make to a call on South Africa’s World Cup hopes until he has reflected better on the group ...
Sport
6 hours ago

4. Baxter Should have intervened when Safa’s decided on Tuesday's venue

It may not have been Baxter’s decision to select Tuesday night's venue but given the importance of this match‚ surely the Briton should have insisted that Safa take this one inland to either Polokwane or Mbombela.

Playing Cape Verde in the lovely altitude of Durban was always going to suit the Islanders and it showed through the match as the visitors looked comfortable.

They were even able to shrug off their strenuous travelling arrangements coming to this match.

5. Huge element of undermining the opposition and not researching enough

It was evident in Praia that Baxter did not seriously consider the effects of the artificial pitch and how he would need to counter it.

Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup dream turns into a nightmare

In the space of five days, two matches against Cape Verde that could have qualified Bafana Bafana for the World Cup have been lost - the second 2-1 ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Even though Baxter had plenty of material to read and research about Cape Verde‚ especially the background given by former Uganda and new Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ it doesn’t look like he took any of it seriously.

“They play with one defensive midfielder and two playmakers‚" Sredojevic‚ whose Ugandan team beat Cape Verde 1-0 in June‚ offered when asked about the team that humiliated Bafana.

"It’s a classic Portuguese style‚ with two wingers and one top striker. I can call it a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-3-3. The way to beat them is with quick counters.”

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup Soccer
  2. Kevin Anderson’s single-mindedness is paying off Sport
  3. Amla, Bavuma expected to play for Cobras in opening Sunfoil Series match Cricket
  4. Sundowns offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to showdown against ... Soccer
  5. Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde Soccer

Latest Videos

Recycling trolley does 60km/h in SA
"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient

Related articles

  1. OPINION: Is Baxter still the right man for Bafana or should Safa sack him? Soccer
  2. Embattled Bafana coach Baxter hits out at journalists after defeat to Cape Verde Soccer
  3. Cape Verde goal hero Rodrigues has his eye set on playing in World Cup Soccer
  4. I’ve never had a more disappointing feeling‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  5. Barcelona president a 'joke', says Brazil and PSG star Neymar Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup dream turns into a nightmare Soccer
  7. World Cup hopes suffer massive blow: Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings Soccer
  8. Pressure mounts on under-fire Baxter as Bafana World Cup hopes suffer major blow Soccer
  9. Bafana face embarrassing possibility of hosting Cape Verde in front of empty ... Soccer
  10. Baxter makes five changes to Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Cape Verde Soccer
  11. Five reasons why Bafana Bafana will beat Cape Verde Soccer
  12. Cape Verde coach sings different tune after seeing the Moses Mabhida Stadium ... Soccer
  13. 'Mbazo' is loving it behind the scenes Soccer
  14. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  15. Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France Soccer
  16. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
X