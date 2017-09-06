Soccer

How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup

06 September 2017 - 16:07 By Mark Gleeson
Keagan Dolly after the match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 05, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Keagan Dolly after the match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 05, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

As ridiculous as it might sound now to downcast South African football fans‚ Bafana Bafana could yet line up in the 32-team field at the World Cup in Russia if the remaining cards fall their way in the last two rounds of qualifying for next year’s finals.

While coach Stuart Baxter admitted matters were out of the team’s own hands‚ South Africa can still finish with a total of 10 points if they win their last two matches – at home to Burkina Faso next month and then away to group favourites Senegal in Dakar in November.

That is still a realistic tally to win the group‚ and claim the qualifying spot‚ given the lack of ability by any of the Group D protagonists to take the group by the scruff of the neck and establish a lead.

Burkina Faso and Senegal only managed two points each in successive draws with one another in Dakar on Saturday and Ouagadougou on Tuesday night.

There is just two points between Cape Verde and Burkina Faso at the top (6 points) and South Africa at the bottom (4).

The best case scenario would be:

STEP 1

*Cape Verde beat Senegal in Praia on October 7 and South Africa do the same to Burkina Faso at the same time when they meet in Johannesburg.

That would leave the log standings at Cape Verde (9 pts)‚ South Africa (7)‚ Burkina (6) and Senegal (5). Senegal‚ the biggest threat‚ would be eliminated.

STEP 2

*In the last set of games in November‚ Burkina must beat Cape Verde and South Africa must win away in Dakar to move to 10 points with the Cape Verdians and Burkinabe each on nine each.

It certainly looks a lot easier on paper than it will be in reality but South Africa could yet boast of qualifying for a World Cup despite twice being beaten by a country with just a half-million inhabitants.

 - TimesLIVE

