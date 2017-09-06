Stuart Baxter says he is devastated and does not want to make a call on South Africa’s World Cup hopes until he has reflected better on the group standings where Bafana Bafana have dropped to last after two successive losses to the tiny Cape Verde Islands.

“At this moment I’m very disappointed and it’s difficult to see the sun coming up‚ never mind us qualifying for Russia‚” said the national team coach after the shock 2-1 loss at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night left dreams of the 2018 World Cup fast receding.

“I’ve not had‚ anywhere I have gone‚ a more disappointing feeling than I have now after a football game.”

South Africa could have been runaway leaders in the group with double success over the unfancied islanders but instead sit in the doldrums.