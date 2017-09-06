Mahlambi back with lessons from Portugal

Phakamani Mahlambi has come back from his Portuguese trial hungry to transfer what he has learnt to Bidvest Wits and the PSL, his coach Gavin Hunt has said.

The 19-year-old forward was deemed a future prospect not quite ready yet for football in Portugal after his three-week trial at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Hunt said Mahlambi had returned more motivated than discouraged. He said the youngster featured as much as ever in his plans, starting in Sunday's second leg of Wits's second leg MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City. The Clever Boys are at a 1-0 disadvantage from the away leg.

"No, he's OK. He features in my plans a lot. He's a player who's got great ability," Hunt said on Tuesday.

Mahlambi has also been the subject of an approach by Cairo giants Al Ahly, a deal which, with the Egyptian transfer window only closing on September 14, might still go through.

Hunt said his experience in Portugal had given Mahlambi an idea of where his game needed to improve. "That's why I sent him on the trial," Hunt said.