Bafana have a habit of starting well under new coaches. Still‚ Baxter had been very impressive – on the field‚ alongside it‚ off it.

Fast forward just three months‚ and Baxter has dropped a bollock to such an extent with two defeats against Cape Verde‚ two sets of starting line-ups that were so dubious‚ and two such poor performances that the question can even be asked – is Stuart Baxter still the right man to coach Bafana Bafana?

At one level: no. And it has nothing to do with the coach’s ability purely as a coach.

Public sentiment has just turned so far‚ so quickly against Baxter – never a popular appointment in the first place – that it is hard to see him recovering from two defeats that will surely cost Bafana their place at the 2018 World Cup.

Baxter seems to have an unenviable knack for walking into a minefield‚ and stepping on all the landmines.