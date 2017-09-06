South Korea, Saudi reach FIFA World Cup, Syria into play-offs

Omar Al Soma's stoppage-time equaliser took war-torn Syria into Asia's World Cup play-offs on Tuesday, as South Korea and Saudi Arabia both booked their spots at next year's tournament.

Syria were 2-1 down against Iran and heading out when Al Soma threaded his shot through goalkeeper Alireza Salimi's legs in the third added minute, sparking wild celebrations.

The 2-2 draw means Syria, who have defied the odds while civil war rages in their country, now face Australia home and away, with the winner going into an intercontinental play-off.

On the final night of Asia's qualifying group games, South Korea drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan to reach their ninth straight World Cup, while Saudi Arabia joined them with a 1-0 win over Japan.