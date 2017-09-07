Arsenal's Wenger backs want-away Sanchez to return to form

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not (at) against Liverpool. It was his first game and he has suffered a negative experience with Chile.

"But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."

Despite reports Arsenal had agreed to sell Sanchez to City, Wenger would not go into detail about what had happened on deadline day.

"The transfer market is over. There was a lot going on on that front," the Frenchman told a press conference at Arsenal's London Colney training base on Thursday.

"It's very difficult for me to speak about that because the most important thing now is our next game."

Asked if Sanchez's departure had been contingent on Lemar's arrival, Wenger replied: "That's what I read everywhere, yes.

"My view is that it is too difficult to speak about that because Lemar is now in Monaco and of course Sanchez is here.