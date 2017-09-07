Soccer

Arsenal's Wenger backs want-away Sanchez to return to form

07 September 2017 - 12:53 By AFP
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) gestures alongside Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in London, on April 30, 2017.
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) gestures alongside Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in London, on April 30, 2017.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has voiced confidence that Alexis Sanchez will put his aborted transfer to Manchester City behind him "very quickly".

Arsenal reportedly agreed a fee for Sanchez with City on transfer deadline day, only for the deal to collapse after Wenger was unable to complete a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Sanchez looked miserable during Arsenal's 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool prior to the international break and then suffered successive defeats with Chile in World Cup qualifying.

But Wenger said: "I have no doubt about Alexis's mind and mentality, that people question.

LIVE | Safa announces new sponsorship of women's football

Safa president Danny Jordaan is this morning expected to face tough questions from the media about Fifa's decision to have the World Cup qualifier ...
Sport
4 hours ago

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not (at) against Liverpool. It was his first game and he has suffered a negative experience with Chile.

"But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."

Despite reports Arsenal had agreed to sell Sanchez to City, Wenger would not go into detail about what had happened on deadline day.

"The transfer market is over. There was a lot going on on that front," the Frenchman told a press conference at Arsenal's London Colney training base on Thursday.

"It's very difficult for me to speak about that because the most important thing now is our next game."

Asked if Sanchez's departure had been contingent on Lemar's arrival, Wenger replied: "That's what I read everywhere, yes.

"My view is that it is too difficult to speak about that because Lemar is now in Monaco and of course Sanchez is here.

FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier

FIFA on Wednesday ordered a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal to be replayed after the referee was banned for match fixing.
Sport
6 hours ago

"I believe you have to keep a certain confidentiality about transfer negotiations. Many things happen at the last second."

But the Arsenal manager dismissed suggestions the move for Lemar had failed to materialise because the France international did not want to come to the Emirates Stadium.

"He decided to stay in Monaco and you have to respect that," Wenger said.

"The player has a three-year contract to go, so overall you have to respect that."

Arsenal host Bournemouth on Saturday and Wenger would not say whether midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at the south-coast club, would be in his squad.

But he gave a positive update on the fitness of long-term injury victim Santi Cazorla.

Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal qualifier

The South African Football Association (Safa) intends to challenge a FIFA ruling that ordered a replay of Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup qualifying ...
Sport
4 hours ago

The Spanish midfielder has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Champions League last October.

"Santi is having his first run today," Wenger said.

"The flexibility of his ankle is good, his mobility is good and now it's time to get him back to full fitness without any setbacks.

"It's difficult to predict when he will be available again -- not before Christmas. But I hope after Christmas he will be available."

Most read

  1. Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Nyakane knows Wallabies will have a point to prove against Springboks Rugby
  3. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
  4. SuperSport’s two new international signings likely to miss MTN8 semis Soccer
  5. Lyon bowls Australia to series-levelling victory against Bangladesh Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case

Related articles

  1. Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal ... Soccer
  2. LIVE | Safa announces new sponsorship of women's football Soccer
  3. FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier Soccer
  4. Baxter in swift decline Soccer
  5. Kevin Anderson’s single-mindedness is paying off Sport
  6. How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup Soccer
  7. Butler's future at Platinum Stars in jeopardy as board meets to decide his fate Soccer
  8. Sundowns offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to showdown against ... Soccer
  9. Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde Soccer
  10. OPINION: Is Baxter still the right man for Bafana or should Safa sack him? Soccer
  11. Embattled Bafana coach Baxter hits out at journalists after defeat to Cape Verde Soccer
  12. Cape Verde goal hero Rodrigues has his eye set on playing in World Cup Soccer
  13. South Korea, Saudi reach FIFA World Cup, Syria into play-offs Soccer
  14. I’ve never had a more disappointing feeling‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  15. Barcelona president a 'joke', says Brazil and PSG star Neymar Soccer
  16. Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup dream turns into a nightmare Soccer
  17. Mahlambi back with lessons from Portugal Soccer
  18. Messi's dad seals deal Soccer
  19. World Cup hopes suffer massive blow: Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings Soccer
X