Mumbled was asked about the way the qualifying campaign has gone‚ and whether‚ if Bafana do not qualify‚ he is concerned about the impact that might have on the coach.

“I’ve been looking at social media for the last few days since this happened and on this Football Africa (page)‚ you get a thousand comments there‚ and you see the things that are out there‚” Safa’s CEO said on Thursday.

“You know‚ we must be clear that the whole country is not happy about the way things have happened so far.

"And we are not happy‚ quite obviously about the performance.

“But please don’t ask me about the coach and the future of the coach.

"It’s too early for us to get to that point‚ and I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future.

“But what we are going to do is we’re going to lean on people‚ including the players‚ to perform.

"Because they’re playing on behalf of the country‚ and it’s this country’s emotions that they are playing with.

“And we must take that seriously. So I have done quite a lot of work over the last few days so that we don’t repeat that performance of this past week.

“But it’s not something that we’re happy with.

"We can’t be happy about that performance.”

The public backlash has certainly put Baxter on the back foot very early into his tenure.

Mumble said Safa would come out in support of their coach.