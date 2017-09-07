The Turkish side made their move when it became clear that Burkina Faso forward Abdou Traoré would be spending some time on the sidelines through injury.

“Traoré’s injury is taking longer than expected to heel and we are fighting on three fronts this season [Turkish league‚ cup and UEFA Europa League]‚ we decided to sign Manyama.”

Konyaspor have been drawn in the same Europa League group as French Ligue 1 side Marseille‚ Bongani Zungu’s former Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes and Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

The club has a number of players from the African continent on their books already.

Aside from Traoré‚ they also have Gabonese forward Malick Evouna‚ Ivorian Moryké Fofana‚ Wilfred Moke from DR Congo‚ Moroccan Mehdi Bourabia‚ and the Nigerian pair of Imoh Ezekiel and Patrick Eze.