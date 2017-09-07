Middendorp, De Sa emerge as favourites to replace Butler at Stars

Well-travelled Ernst Middendorp and Roger de Sa have emerged as the main front-runners in the race to replace Peter Butler at Platinum Stars.

An insider told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the Stars board met with the beleaguered Butler in Rustenburg on Wednesday night and club officials are expected to make an official announcement by the weekend.

“The board met with him (Butler) on Wednesday night and what is left now is for an official announcement on his sacking‚" the insider said.

"The board has decided to act swiftly before things get worse because the players are not responding to him.”