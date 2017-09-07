Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana

Did he get booked or not?

FIFA says yes but the South African Football Association says no and‚ reluctantly‚ there is confusion over where Dean Furman will be eligible for the country’s next World Cup qualifier.

The midfield workhorse definitely got a booking in a ‘take-one-for-the team’ challenge three minutes from the end of Tuesday’s match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ trying to stop a Cape Verdian breakaway that could have resulted in a third goal for the island visitors.

But he was also allegedly booked in the last minute of the first game in Praia‚ where Bafana also lost 2-1.