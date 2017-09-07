The final decision – with no appeal process after that – on whether Bafana Bafana will replay the 2018 World Cup qualifier that they won 2-1 against Senegal in November will be ratified by the Fifa 2018 World Cup organising committee.

This is according to Safa’s Chairperson of Legal Committee and executive member Norman Arendse SC‚ whose department are studying the contents of the decision that was released by Fifa to the public on Wednesday night.

According to Arendse‚ once the Fifa organising committee ratify the decision there can be no appeal process.

He said Safa’s legal representatives were desperately working to be able to give representations on their side of the story‚ which Arendse said had never been asked for from Fifa‚ to the committee before any final decision is made.