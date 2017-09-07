Sasol has renewed its sponsorship of Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association’s Women’s League for four years‚ it was announced in Sandton on Thursday.

Sasol’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs‚ Wrenelle Stander‚ made the announcement.

“Today is another red letter day in Safa’s long-standing partnership with Safa‚ specifically in regard to the ongoing empowerment of young women through the beautiful game of football‚” Stander said.