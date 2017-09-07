Soccer

Sasol renews its sponsorship of Banyana Banyana and Safa's Women’s League for four years

07 September 2017 - 17:59 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana players pose for photos upon their arrival at Chicago Airport. The South African senior women's national team will play their USA counterparts on Saturday 9 July 2016.
Image: Banyana Banyana via Facebook

Sasol has renewed its sponsorship of Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association’s Women’s League for four years‚ it was announced in Sandton on Thursday.

Sasol’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs‚ Wrenelle Stander‚ made the announcement.

“Today is another red letter day in Safa’s long-standing partnership with Safa‚ specifically in regard to the ongoing empowerment of young women through the beautiful game of football‚” Stander said.

“Today it is my great pleasure to announce that Sasol is yet again extending our title sponsorship of Sasol Banyana and the Sasol League for a further period up to 2021.”

Safa’s Sasol Women’s League is participated in by 144 teams in the nine provinces‚ with 16 teams per province.

Safa has plans for a national league to be in place by 2019.

- TimesLIVE

