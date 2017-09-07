Soccer

SuperSport’s two new international signings likely to miss MTN8 semis

07 September 2017 - 15:14 By Mark Gleeson
New SuperSport United's Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe posing for a photo with head coach Eric Tinkler on Thursday 24 August 2017.
New SuperSport United's Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe posing for a photo with head coach Eric Tinkler on Thursday 24 August 2017.
Image: SuperSport United via Twitter

SuperSport United’s two new international signings will probably miss out on a chance to play this weekend as the team travels to Maritzburg United for the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday night.

Ghanaian attacker Richard Kissi Boateng received his work permit on Thursday but is still waiting for the Ghana Football Association to issue an International Transfer Certificate after he was signed by SuperSport last month.

Nigerian defender Azubike Egwuekwe has all his paperwork in order but is still battling with fitness and is not being considered for the weekend trip to KwaZulu-Natal when the squad travels down on Friday.

SuperSport unveil physically imposing Nigerian defender Egwuekwe

SuperSport United have unveiled physically monstrous new Nigerian centreback signing Azubuike Egwuekwe.
Sport
14 days ago

But Boateng could make the bench if the ITC is issued by the GFA.

It is usually a simple task‚ done over the internet‚ but still needing someone in the GFA offices in Acrra to push a few keypads.

Boateng is a former TP Mazembe player but was last registered at Liberty Professionals in his home country. The 28-year-old played for Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa CEO Dennis Mumble

The South African Football Association (Safa) have no option but to back Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in the face of the immense public backlash ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Giant centre back Egwuekwe is also 28 and played previously in South Africa with Nigeria’s national team when they won the 2013 African Nations Cup and returned for the 2014 CHAN tournament.

He was last seen playing club football in Finland at Kuopio Palloseura.

SuperSport will also be missing four long term injury casualties - Onismar Bhasera (hip)‚ Denwin Farmer (shoulder)‚ Fagrie Lakay (shoulder) and Thato Mokeke‚ who has a stress fracture of his shin.

Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana

Did he get booked or not?
Sport
4 hours ago

Arsenal's Wenger backs want-away Sanchez to return to form

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has voiced confidence that Alexis Sanchez will put his aborted transfer to Manchester City behind him "very quickly".
Sport
6 hours ago

Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal qualifier

The South African Football Association (Safa) intends to challenge a FIFA ruling that ordered a replay of Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup qualifying ...
Sport
7 hours ago

FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier

FIFA on Wednesday ordered a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal to be replayed after the referee was banned for match fixing.
Sport
9 hours ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Safa in race against time to stop FIFA 2018 World Cup LOC from taking final ... Soccer
  2. Sasol renews its sponsorship of Banyana Banyana and Safa's Women’s League for ... Soccer
  3. Manyama completes move to Turkish side Konyaspor‚ signing three-year deal Soccer
  4. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
  5. Rugby bosses struggling to squeeze Currie Cup into a jam-packed schedule Rugby

Latest Videos

Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
'God forgives' - Paarl road rage incident resolved with feet washing

Related articles

  1. Question marks over Dean Furman's eligibility for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
  3. Arsenal's Wenger backs want-away Sanchez to return to form Soccer
  4. Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal ... Soccer
  5. LIVE | Safa announces new sponsorship of women's football Soccer
  6. FIFA orders South Africa to replay Senegal World Cup qualifier Soccer
  7. Baxter in swift decline Soccer
  8. How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the 2018 Soccer World Cup Soccer
  9. Butler's future at Platinum Stars in jeopardy as board meets to decide his fate Soccer
  10. Sundowns offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to showdown against ... Soccer
  11. Five things Bafana coach Baxter got horribly wrong against Cape Verde Soccer
  12. OPINION: Is Baxter still the right man for Bafana or should Safa sack him? Soccer
  13. Embattled Bafana coach Baxter hits out at journalists after defeat to Cape Verde Soccer
  14. South Korea, Saudi reach FIFA World Cup, Syria into play-offs Soccer
  15. Cape Verde goal hero Rodrigues has his eye set on playing in World Cup Soccer
X