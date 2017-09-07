SuperSport’s two new international signings likely to miss MTN8 semis

SuperSport United’s two new international signings will probably miss out on a chance to play this weekend as the team travels to Maritzburg United for the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday night.

Ghanaian attacker Richard Kissi Boateng received his work permit on Thursday but is still waiting for the Ghana Football Association to issue an International Transfer Certificate after he was signed by SuperSport last month.

Nigerian defender Azubike Egwuekwe has all his paperwork in order but is still battling with fitness and is not being considered for the weekend trip to KwaZulu-Natal when the squad travels down on Friday.