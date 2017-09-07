SuperSport’s two new international signings likely to miss MTN8 semis
SuperSport United’s two new international signings will probably miss out on a chance to play this weekend as the team travels to Maritzburg United for the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday night.
Ghanaian attacker Richard Kissi Boateng received his work permit on Thursday but is still waiting for the Ghana Football Association to issue an International Transfer Certificate after he was signed by SuperSport last month.
Nigerian defender Azubike Egwuekwe has all his paperwork in order but is still battling with fitness and is not being considered for the weekend trip to KwaZulu-Natal when the squad travels down on Friday.
But Boateng could make the bench if the ITC is issued by the GFA.
It is usually a simple task‚ done over the internet‚ but still needing someone in the GFA offices in Acrra to push a few keypads.
Boateng is a former TP Mazembe player but was last registered at Liberty Professionals in his home country. The 28-year-old played for Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
Giant centre back Egwuekwe is also 28 and played previously in South Africa with Nigeria’s national team when they won the 2013 African Nations Cup and returned for the 2014 CHAN tournament.
He was last seen playing club football in Finland at Kuopio Palloseura.
SuperSport will also be missing four long term injury casualties - Onismar Bhasera (hip)‚ Denwin Farmer (shoulder)‚ Fagrie Lakay (shoulder) and Thato Mokeke‚ who has a stress fracture of his shin.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE