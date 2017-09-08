Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has no worries over squad's resilience

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is confident his squad can cope with a far busier September than last year.

The reigning Premier League champions will kick off at Leicester on Saturday in sixth place on six points, one spot below West Bromwich and one above Watford whilst Leicester are three points worse off and fifth from bottom after three games.

The Leicester clash is quickly followed by Tuesday's Champions League group game at home to Qarabag with Chelsea needing to fulfil seven fixtures in just 21 days, an intense schedule Conte did not have to worry about last season.

But the 48-year-old Italian was confident that all the hard work he was able to put in on the training ground in his first campaign meant his ideas were now firmly embedded in his players' minds.