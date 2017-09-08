Liverpool recruit Ox excited by Klopp link-up

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is itching to start work with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and could make his debut in Saturday's Premier League headline clash with Manchester City.

The England midfielder, 24, rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal and an approach from champions Chelsea to join Liverpool in a £35 million ($45.8 million, 38.1 million euros) deal last week.

He said playing in Klopp's swashbuckling team had been a key motivating factor and he could scarcely have asked for a more high-octane start than a showdown with Pep Guardiola's big-spending City.

"Watching him, (you see) his passion and how much he cares about the game," Oxlade-Chamberlain, nicknamed 'The Ox', told the Liverpool website.

"The thing that stood out for me was his relationship with the players, how close he seems to bond with the players on and off the field.