Platinum Stars sack Butler, confirm Roger De Sa as new head coach

08 September 2017 - 19:14 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Roger De SA is the new Platinum Stars head coach, the Premier Soccer League club announced on Friday 8 September 2017.
As expected‚ Platinum Stars have confirmed the appointment of Roger de Sa as the club’s new head coach.

De Sa‚ whose last coaching job was at Maritzburg United where he left in March for ‘family reasons’ after he spend less than three months in the job‚ has replaced Peter Butler.

His first assignment with Dikwena is likely when they return to league action against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Wednesday where Stars will be looking for their first won of the campaign after three starts.

