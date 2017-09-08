Sundowns lead nominations at the Gauteng Sports Awards
Mamelodi Sundowns is riding the crest of a wave.
On the back of lifting the CAF Champions League trophy‚ they bagged four nominations at the Gauteng Sport Awards (GSA).
The nominations were announced on Friday by Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation Faith Mazibuko in Randfontein‚ in the Rand-West municipality.
Sundowns captain and star midfielder Hlompho Kekana got nods in the Sportman of the Year and Sport Personality of the Year categories.
The team's coach Pitso Mosimane is in the running for Coach of the Year and the cherry on top is the Team of the Year nomination for the ensemble.
Women’s football star Janine Van Wyk will slug it out with Kekana and athletes Luvo Manyanga and Sheldon Thomas in the highly competitive Sport Personality of the Year. Johannesburg rugby team The Lions got a nod in the Sport Team of the Year and the coach Johannes Nthooro Mongalo is in the Coach of the Year category.
Athlete Ntando Mahlangu will vie for the Disabled Sportman of the Year where he is competing with wheelchair tennis stars Lucas Sithole and Evans Maripa and athlete Pieter duPreez.
Sport television personality Kwena Moabelo compered the proceedings while musicians Karabo Mogane‚ Idols SA winner and Maseng performed.
Celebrities present included actor Tshepo Maseko and other sporting figures.
"We're so excited because it demonstrates the demographics that we have here in Gauteng and the various sportsmen and sportswomen that are found around here. And as we usually say that Gauteng is the home of champions or that it's the home of excellence‚ this is what we mean. We are unearthing that talent‚ that no other person can actually think that it exists‚" said MEC Mazibuko shortly after announcement.
This year’s theme for GSA is Unity in Action as they celebrate the legacy of struggle icon Oliver Reginald Tambo‚ who would have turned 100 next month.
The awards ceremony will be held at SilverStar Casino in Krugersdorp on October 1.
Mazibuko congratulated the nominees.
“These are sportsmen and women who have flown Gauteng’s flag in the field of play. We are proud of them at a time we honour our national icon OR Tambo. We wish them the best as we head towards the award ceremony in October.'
Supporters can vote for their favourites in the Sport Fan of the Year‚ Sport Personality of the Year and Sport Programme of the Year categories.
