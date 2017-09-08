Mamelodi Sundowns is riding the crest of a wave.

On the back of lifting the CAF Champions League trophy‚ they bagged four nominations at the Gauteng Sport Awards (GSA).

The nominations were announced on Friday by Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation Faith Mazibuko in Randfontein‚ in the Rand-West municipality.

Sundowns captain and star midfielder Hlompho Kekana got nods in the Sportman of the Year and Sport Personality of the Year categories.

The team's coach Pitso Mosimane is in the running for Coach of the Year and the cherry on top is the Team of the Year nomination for the ensemble.

Women’s football star Janine Van Wyk will slug it out with Kekana and athletes Luvo Manyanga and Sheldon Thomas in the highly competitive Sport Personality of the Year. Johannesburg rugby team The Lions got a nod in the Sport Team of the Year and the coach Johannes Nthooro Mongalo is in the Coach of the Year category.

Athlete Ntando Mahlangu will vie for the Disabled Sportman of the Year where he is competing with wheelchair tennis stars Lucas Sithole and Evans Maripa and athlete Pieter duPreez.

Sport television personality Kwena Moabelo compered the proceedings while musicians Karabo Mogane‚ Idols SA winner and Maseng performed.

Celebrities present included actor Tshepo Maseko and other sporting figures.