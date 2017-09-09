Jeremy Brockie is on the verge of a major personal milestone of reaching a half century of goals for SuperSport United when he return to action in the MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg clash against Maritzburg United on Saturday night.

The New Zealand marksman is currently sitting on 49 goals in 89 starts in all competitions for SuperSport.

SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler revealed Brockie would feature against Maritzburg after he was dropped for the first leg after he handed in a transfer request when Mamelodi Sundowns made known their interest in signing the New Zealander.

The move was rejected out of hand by SuperSport and now that the transfer window is closed‚ the club believes Brockie will be fully focused on his job and he is ready to start scoring again.