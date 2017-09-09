Brockie on the verge of a half century of goals for SuperSport
Jeremy Brockie is on the verge of a major personal milestone of reaching a half century of goals for SuperSport United when he return to action in the MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg clash against Maritzburg United on Saturday night.
The New Zealand marksman is currently sitting on 49 goals in 89 starts in all competitions for SuperSport.
SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler revealed Brockie would feature against Maritzburg after he was dropped for the first leg after he handed in a transfer request when Mamelodi Sundowns made known their interest in signing the New Zealander.
The move was rejected out of hand by SuperSport and now that the transfer window is closed‚ the club believes Brockie will be fully focused on his job and he is ready to start scoring again.
And given his fantastic record of goals in knockout competitions since he arrived at the club in January 2015‚ he will be a real danger man for Maritzburg whether he starts or comes off the bench.
Brockie‚ who has helped his side to back-to-back Nedbank Cup finals wins‚ has netted 22 goals in 27 starts in knockout competitions‚ by far the most prolific forward in the country over the past few years.
That includes a goal already in the MTN8 quarterfinal this season when he netted the winner against Kaizer Chiefs‚ while he also has nine goals this year in the African Confederation Cup and is the leading scorer in that competition.
It means his tally for SuperSport is 49 goals in 89 starts in all competitions and he is eight goals shy of becoming the club’s all-time scorer to surpass the late Abram Raselemane who netted 57 in 135 starts between 2002 and 2006.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate since I have arrived in South Africa to be consistently hitting the back of the net‚” said Brockie.
“If I get the opportunity on Saturday against Maritzburg it will be quite special to be able to bring up the half-century.
That’s a nice little target that is in front of me.”
Brockie adds that the last few seasons of his career in South Africa have been the best of a career that has seen him also play in New Zealand‚ Australia’s A-League and Major League Soccer in the USA.
“It’s definitely the most consistent that I have been in terms of scoring goals and for me it’s a great feeling to be in a foreign country and doing what I love to do.”
