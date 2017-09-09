Mane sent off as five-star Manchester City crush Liverpool

Liverpool's Sadio Mane was dismissed for a challenge that saw goalkeeper Ederson stretchered off as Manchester City destroyed their Premier League title rivals 5-0 on Saturday.

Brazilian Ederson was carried off in a neck brace after being caught in the face by Mane's foot as he raced out to head the ball away late in the first half and the Liverpool forward was shown a straight red card.

City already led 1-0 through Sergio Aguero's opener at that point and braces from Gabriel Jesus and substitute Leroy Sane completed City's biggest win over Liverpool since March 1937.

With Liverpool having avoided defeat against their top-six rivals last season, it was the first time Jurgen Klopp's side had lost to one of their principal adversaries since a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United in January 2016.