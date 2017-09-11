Robyn Johannes’ ability to get “first to a fight” has seen him named as the new captain of Cape Town City for the season‚ coach Benni McCarthy said on Monday.

A specially convened press conference in Cape Town revealed Johannes as the new skipper in place of Lebogang Manyama‚ sold to Turkey last week.

“He’s feisty character and he’s a stand-up guy‚" said McCarthy on Monday.

"For me‚ it’s about when your team is getting kicked‚ how do you respond.

"He’s always the first one there for the fight‚ to stick up for any teammate.

“When you select somebody to take your players into battle‚ you want that person to take command on the pitch.

"He wants to win every game and that is what good leadership is about.”

McCarthy said he made the call in consultation with his players.

“It was a very easy decision.

"I’ve known Robyn for a long time. I share the same views as him.

"He’s a player who leaves everything on the training pitch and for me that’s what it is all about.

"Since I walked through the door (at City)‚ that’s what every player has given me‚” McCarthy said of the 31-year-old defender and the rest of his squad‚ who have ratcheted up five successive wins in a dream start to the rookie coach’s career.