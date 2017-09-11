Soccer

Crystal Palace sack manager Frank de Boer after nightmare start

11 September 2017 - 14:06 By Reuters
Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer gestures.
Image: REUTERS

Crystal Palace sacked new manager Frank de Boer four games into the Premier League season on Monday after the club suffered the worst start to an English top flight season for nearly 100 years.

Former Ajax boss De Boer, 47, only took charge 10 weeks ago and lost his first four league games in charge.

The club confirmed de Boer’s departure in a brief statement.

“Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer,” it said.

“We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

De Boer’s reign is the shortest in the Premier League era.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Burnley where Palace wasted several good chances, left them joint bottom of the table having failed to register a goal.

The last English top flight club to lose their first four games without finding the net was Preston North End in 1924.

De Boer, who replaced Sam Allardyce, presided over home defeats by newly-promoted Huddersfield Town (0-3) and Swansea City (0-2) and away losses to Liverpool (0-1) and Burnley.

His only victory came in the League Cup against second-tier Ipswich Town.

Media reports said former England manager Roy Hodgson was in line to replace De Boer at Selhurst Park.

