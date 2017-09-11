Manyama delighted after making his debut for Turkish side Konyaspor

Lebogang Manyama made his debut for Turkish side Konyaspor barely 48 hours after signing for the club but could not help them avoid defeat on Saturday.

Manyama came off the bench midway through the second half after just one training session with his new teammates in a game played in front of empty stands with the Konyaspor fans barred from their home venue after violent clashes with Benfica supporters last month.

“It happened a little quicker than I thought it would‚ but it was good to be involved in the game and get a feel for Turkish football‚” Manyama told TimesLIVE.

“I am taking it one game at a time‚ obviously my ambitions are to play as much as I can and to do that I must get used to Turkish football and my teammates as quickly as possible. I want to try and help the team to get better.”

Bongani Zungu also made his debut for French Ligue 1 side Amiens as a second half substitute when they won 1-0 at Strasbourg.

Zungu came on 20 minutes into the second period and helped his side hold on to their lead following his transfer from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal last week.

Keagan Dolly came on in the second period for Ligue 1 side Montpellier as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Nantes.

Phakamani Mahlambi’s debut for Egyptian giants Al Ahly was delayed while they wait for his paperwork to be completed.